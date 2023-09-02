German chancellor says G20 remains important despite key absences -Deutschlandfunk
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 02-09-2023 03:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 03:21 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the upcoming G20 summit in India remains important despite the absence of Russia and China, during an interview released late on Friday with German radio station Deutschlandfunk.
The G20 still has an important contribution to make and a "big damn obligation" to fulfil, said Scholz, particularly as BRICS - a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - grows in significance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Olaf Scholz
- Brazil
- South Africa
- China
- Scholz
- Russia
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bolsonaro aide to blame former Brazilian president in jewelry case -report
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares head for 3rd week of losses on China woes, US rates
China central bank makes biggest weekly net cash injection since March
China's Xi to attend BRICS leaders' meeting, visit South Africa
China appears to be building an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island