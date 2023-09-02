Left Menu

German chancellor says G20 remains important despite key absences -Deutschlandfunk

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 02-09-2023 03:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 03:21 IST
German chancellor says G20 remains important despite key absences -Deutschlandfunk
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the upcoming G20 summit in India remains important despite the absence of Russia and China, during an interview released late on Friday with German radio station Deutschlandfunk.

The G20 still has an important contribution to make and a "big damn obligation" to fulfil, said Scholz, particularly as BRICS - a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - grows in significance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023