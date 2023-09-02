German chancellor says G20 remains important despite key absences -Deutschlandfunk

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the upcoming G20 summit in India remains important despite the absence of Russia and China, during an interview released late on Friday with German radio station Deutschlandfunk.

The G20 still has an important contribution to make and a "big damn obligation" to fulfil, said Scholz, particularly as BRICS - a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - grows in significance.

