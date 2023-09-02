Left Menu

Balasore accident: CBI files charge sheet against 3 railway officials for culpable homicide, destruction of evidence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against three arrested Railways officials for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident case, officials said. The CBI had arrested the three -- senior section engineer (Signals) Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Amir Khand and technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district -- on July 7 in connection with its probe in the accident involving three trains which left 296 people dead and over 1,200 injured.

The accident took place on June 2 when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, and some of its derailed coaches fell onto the adjacent tracks and collided with the oncoming Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express.

In its charge sheet filed before Special CBI court in Bhubaneswar, the CBI has charged the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 34 read with 201 (common cause read with destruction of evidence) and 153 of the Railways Act. The CBI has alleged that the repair work at the level crossing gate number 94 near Bahanaga Bazar station was done by Mahanta using the circuit diagram of LC gate no. 79, the officials said.

The duty of the accused was to ensure that testing, overhauling and carrying out alterations to the existing signal and interlocking installations were in accordance with the approved plan and instructions which he did not do, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

