Woman feared drowned in Tansa creek in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman is feared drowned in a creek in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

Shiladevi Thakur and her two daughters had gone to Tansa creek in Khanivade in Virar on Friday evening, the Mandvi police station official said.

''Thakur slipped and fell into the water. She is feared drowned though her body is yet to be found despite search operations on Friday and Saturday,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

