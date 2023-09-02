Woman feared drowned in Tansa creek in Palghar

A 28-year-old woman is feared drowned in a creek in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

Shiladevi Thakur and her two daughters had gone to Tansa creek in Khanivade in Virar on Friday evening, the Mandvi police station official said.

''Thakur slipped and fell into the water. She is feared drowned though her body is yet to be found despite search operations on Friday and Saturday,'' he added.

