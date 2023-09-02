Woman feared drowned in Tansa creek in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A 28-year-old woman is feared drowned in a creek in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.
Shiladevi Thakur and her two daughters had gone to Tansa creek in Khanivade in Virar on Friday evening, the Mandvi police station official said.
''Thakur slipped and fell into the water. She is feared drowned though her body is yet to be found despite search operations on Friday and Saturday,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tansa
- Mandvi
- Thakur
- Maharashtra
- Shiladevi Thakur
- Khanivade
- Virar
- Palghar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Burglars break open ATM, return empty-handed as no cash found
Maharashtra govt to affect transfers of RTO inspectors through blockchain-based software to ensure transparency
Maharashtra: Man gets 30 years in jail for raping 6-year-old girl in Gondia
Wadettiwar claims reshuffle in Maharashtra govt soon, ‘main seat’ will change; Shinde to remain CM, asserts Bawankule
Maharashtra: Three African women rescued from flesh trade; one arrested