Elderly man beaten to death in UP's Deoria
A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and his son injured following an argument in the Rudrapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday Prashuram was returning to Nagrauli village when he had an argument with some people from another community with whom he had past enmity.
A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and his son injured following an argument in the Rudrapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday Prashuram was returning to Nagrauli village when he had an argument with some people from another community with whom he had past enmity. Following the argument, the group allegedly assaulted Prashuram and his 22-year-old son, Circle Officer Jilajeet Singh said.
While Prashuram died, his son Krishan Chandra was seriously injured, he said.
Prashuram's other son Ravi Shankar and daughters Pinki and Rinki were also injured in the attack, the officer added.
The police have arrested five accused in this connection. Police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, Singh said.
