Driver with IAF attacked by two persons after he thwarts theft bid in Nagpur

At 930pm on September 1, the duo came on a motorcycle and attacked Kohle, he said.A hunt is on for the two accused who have been charged under various Indian Penal Code provisions for assault and other offences, the official added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:12 IST
Two persons allegedly attacked an Indian Air Force staffer for thwarting their theft bid in Gorewada area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused were attempting a theft in a school in the early hours of August 31 when Prakash Kohle (52), who is a driver with the IAF, sensed something amiss and raised an alarm, the Gittkhadan police station official said.

''The two accused fled the scene at the time. However, at 9:30am that day, one of the two accused abused him when he was walking with his son. At 9:30pm on September 1, the duo came on a motorcycle and attacked Kohle,'' he said.

A hunt is on for the two accused who have been charged under various Indian Penal Code provisions for assault and other offences, the official added.

