Two Maoists with Rs 5 lakh cash arrested in J'khand's Palamau

Two Maoists were arrested with Rs 5 lakh cash in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday, police said.

The two Maoists were arrested from the Chhatarpur area, around 215 km from the state capital Ranchi. Chattarpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar said that the two Maoists were caught when they were going to deliver Rs 5 lakh to their self-proclaimed 'commander' Nitish Yadav after collecting extortion money from the area. Nitish carries a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, Kumar said. ''The arrested Maoists are being interrogated. On the basis of the information received from them, a search operation is being conducted in the bordering area of the district,'' the SDPO said.

