Woman stabbed to death by husband in Delhi's Mangolpuri

On Thursday, information was received at Mangolpuri police station that Mangolpuri resident Seema Jha was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi hospital after getting injured in a quarrel with her husband, Deputy Commissioner of Police outer Harendra Singh said. Initially, the victims husband Ajeet Jha was apprehended and a case under section 307 attempt to murder of the IPC was registered against him, the DCP said.

Woman stabbed to death by husband in Delhi's Mangolpuri
A 38-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Sunday. On Thursday, information was received at Mangolpuri police station that Mangolpuri resident Seema Jha was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi hospital after getting injured in a quarrel with her husband, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said. Police reached the hospital where Seema was found unfit for the statement and no eyewitness was present there. The woman succumbed to injuries on Saturday, police said. Initially, the victim’s husband Ajeet Jha was apprehended and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered against him, the DCP said. Following Seema’s death, Ajeet was booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and he was sent to judicial custody, Singh said. According to police, a heated argument broke out between the couple during which Ajeet stabbed Seema. Two stabbing wounds were found on the woman’s stomach. A kitchen knife which was used in the crime has also been seized and further probe is on, they said.

