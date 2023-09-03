Left Menu

Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkey's president

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-09-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 16:09 IST
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkey's president
Andriy Yermak Image Credit: Instagram / iamandreyyermak
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Two people were hospitalised following a 3½-hour Russian drone barrage against port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region on Sunday, officials said.

The attack comes a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine under a Black Sea grain agreement that Moscow broke off from in July.

Russian forces fired 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones along the Danube River in the early hours of Sunday, 22 of which were shot down by air defenses, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, described the assault as part of a Russian drive “to provoke a food crisis and hunger in the world.” Moscow hasn't commented on the attack.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, two people were killed and two others were wounded during Russian shelling Sunday on the village of Vuhledar in the Donetsk area.

Artillery fire hit eight settlements across the region, Ukraine's National Police wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian prosecutors also announced Sunday that they had opened a war crimes investigation into the death of a police officer killed by Russian shelling on the town of Seredyna-Buda on Saturday afternoon.

Two other police officers and one civilian were wounded during the attack, which hit Ukraine's north-eastern Sumy region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023