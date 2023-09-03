Girl killed, woman injured in separate leopard attacks in UP

A six-year-old girl was killed and a woman injured in separate incidents of leopard attack, officials said here.

The girl, Priyanshi, was attacked by a leopard on Saturday when she was playing outside her house in Raiganj village.

The leopard dragged her to a field and by the time villagers reached there, the child had died, the officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer Sanjai Sharma said a team of forest officials were sent to the village and attempts are on to catch the leopard.

He said the family members of the girl will be given financial assistance.

In a separate incident in Navin Purwa village under Nishangarha forest range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a woman identified as Indu Devi was attacked by a leopard while she was attending nature's call in the field.

Hearing her scream, the villagers reached there in the nick of time and saved her, police said.

The woman suffered head and neck injuries and is admitted to the community health centre for treatment.

It was not immediately clear whether the same leopard was involved in both the attacks.

