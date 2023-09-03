Amid ongoing peace talks, Meghalaya court summons HNLC leader

With peace talks with the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council at an advanced stage, a local court here has summoned the outfit's general secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw, to appear before it later this month, officials said on Sunday. Police pasted the court order outside the residence of Nongtraw at Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunjee) in which the outfit's leader and spokesperson was directed to appear before it on September 20. He was charged in a case at Sohra PS, the details of which were not divulged by police. In a statement on Sunday, the HNLC condemned the summons and said such action could hamper the tripartite peace talks. ''This is not the first time when HNLC leaders, including the chairman and finance secretary, have been summoned during informal discussions. Such actions not only undermine our trust in the government but also have the potential to hinder and disrupt the efforts towards achieving a lasting resolution,'' Nongtraw said. He said the outfit is ''deeply concerned'' about the double standards of the government. ''The state government demanded my attendance at a meeting with a strict deadline of September 30, while the MHA, on the other hand, specifically targets all senior leaders of HNLC to appear in person,'' he said. He added that the leaders and cadres will not come out openly until our political demands are met.

''We urge the government to hold talks with the delegation authorised by the HNLC central executive committee led by the vice-chairman,'' he said. The HNLC remains the only armed militant group active in Meghalaya although militancy has been declining in this hill state over the years barring in 2020-21 when the outfit was behind IED blasts in the state.

