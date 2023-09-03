Left Menu

Woman killed as ceiling plaster falls on her

A 45-year-old woman died after the plaster of her flats ceiling fell on her at Ambarnath in Maharashtras Thane district, civic officials said on Sunday.The incident occurred early on Saturday, they said. The victim, identified as Geeta Gupta, was asleep when the plaster fell on her around 6.30 am, killing her on the spot.

Updated: 03-09-2023 23:24 IST
Woman killed as ceiling plaster falls on her
A 45-year-old woman died after the plaster of her flat's ceiling fell on her at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred early on Saturday, they said. The victim, identified as Geeta Gupta, was asleep when the plaster fell on her around 6.30 am, killing her on the spot. She resided on the third floor of Anna Building near Fatima School, the officials said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and pulled out the victim's body from the debris. The body then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered by the police, they said.

