Man held in Goa for touching minor girl inappropriately

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Goa for allegedly touching a minor girl inappropriately and fleeing, a police official said on Sunday.

Majid Khan was held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act for outraging the modesty of the girl in Mapusa, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

As per the child's complaint, an unknown person had touched his daughter inappropriately and had fled, the official said.

''Khan, who is originally from Rajasthan and is staying in Goa, was identified on the basis of CCTV footage from the vicinity and was held from Calangute, some 10 kilometres from Mapusa, on Saturday,'' he added.

