Key govt functionaries visit G20 sites to take stock of preparedness

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the prime minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra were among the senior government functionaries who on Sunday visited key sites related to the upcoming G20 Summit meeting to take stock of preparedness for the mega event.

Officials said they travelled by two mini-buses for the site visit to minimise inconvenience to the public.

They visited Bharat Mandapam, the convention centre that will host key G20 meetings, the Palam technical area, India Gate, the international airport and its VIP lounge, the aerocity area, and some of the roundabouts in the area through which the foreign delegates will be travelling, officials said.

Mishra is the chairman of the coordination committee related to the preparedness for the G20 Summit.

The visit was undertaken to ensure that all the Heads of State and other international dignitaries coming for the summit have a glimpse of India's culture and a world-class experience during the course of their visit, a statement said.

It said outer areas of Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, have been beautified as also other major locations and roundabouts in Delhi.

In Bharat Mandapam, the installation of 'Shiva - Nataraja' has been done. The 27-ft Nataraja figure weighing around 20 tonnes has been crafted in traditional casting methods made of Ashta-dhatu, it said.

The Shiva Nataraja, the lord of dance, installed in front of Bharat Mandapam at the time of the G20 presidency, is the tallest bronze icon of its kind.

Mishra also reviewed the traffic arrangement and advised the administration to provide adequate information to the common people about alternative routes so that they have no difficulty, the statement said.

The arrangements at the Delhi airport were also reviewed especially in terms of facilities made for welcoming the guests. He also visited the technical area of the Air Force station in Palam where aircraft of the heads of state will be arriving.

Senior Air Force officials briefed him about the facilities for parking the aircraft, reception of heads of state, lounges and other facilities. Emergency medical facilities have also been set up in the technical airport area, it said.

A massive beautification drive has been undertaken by the Delhi LG, it said. Apart from the cleanliness drive, several eye-catching water fountains have been installed.

A large number of statues and posters have been put up across the city showing the diversity of the country which have emerged as visual delights for commuters and visitors, it said.

The national flags of G20 countries are displayed at important places and even the statues of their national animals have been installed.

Advisors to the prime minister, Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor, besides the Delhi chief secretary and the commissioner of police, were among the senior officials who were part of the review exercise.

