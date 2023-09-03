Ukraine drone attacks Russia's Kurchatov- governor
Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:47 IST
A non-residential building in the Russian city of Kurchatov was on fire on Sunday following an attack by a Ukrainian drone, said Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region.
In a post on the Telegram messaging app, he said there were no casualties and that security forces were on the scene.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia jams a Ukrainian drone in Moscow region - defence ministry
Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions
Russia says five people injured after Ukrainian drone crashed into rooftop of railway station in Kursk
Russia says Ukrainian drones attack four regions
Russia says Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod region