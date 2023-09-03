Boy sexually assaulted at shelter home in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

A boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by another boy at a private shelter home in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been apprehended, they said.

On Sunday, a PCR call about the sexual abuse of a child at a private shelter home was received at Jahangirpuri police station. Accordingly, a case was registered under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police official said.

The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the official said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police over the incident and sought an action taken report by September 6.

The commission said it received a call regarding the incident on its 181 women's helpline number on Saturday.

''It has been learnt that upon the death of his mother and re-marriage of his father, the survivor has been living in the shelter home for the past few years. He has informed that on August 31, when he went to the washroom in the evening, an older boy living in the home sexually assaulted him,'' the DCW said.

''He has stated that he informed the manager of the home about the incident but he did not take any action,'' it said.

The DCW said it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a copy of the FIR registered in the case and whether the manager and other staff of the shelter home have been booked under the POCSO Act for not reporting the matter to the authorities.

It also sought details of any such incidents at the shelter home in the past along with the action taken thereon.

The Delhi Police should submit an action taken report to the DCW by September 6, the commission said in its notice.

