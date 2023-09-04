Cambodia PM says keen to enable constructive dialogue on Myanmar
Cambodia wants to enable constructive dialogue on the Myanmar conflict, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday.
He also said the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must prevent use of force against a sovereign state, adding that geopolitical rivalries were tightening.
