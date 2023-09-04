Three bills introduced in Arunachal Assembly on first day of monsoon session

A bill aimed at constituting an authority to oversee the development work in the airport area here was introduced by Arunachal Town Planning minister Kamlung Mosang on the first day of the monsoon session of the state Assembly on Monday. The Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area, Planning and Development Authority Bill 2023 was among the three bills presented in the House during the day.

"With the recent construction of Holongi Donyi Polo Airport, a new chapter in air communications has begun in the state. Tourists from within India and overseas are expected to arrive in the state for which development of the airport, along with the adjoining areas as per international standard is of utmost importance. For the orderly planning and development it is required to be regulated by a dedicated team of manpower," the statement of bill read.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who holds the portfolio of law, legislative and justice, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill 2023. According to the statement of the bill, the court fee act, 1870, which is a pre-independence and pre-Constitution law extended to Arunachal Pradesh by virtue of its extension clause is followed by all courts in the state as per Assam Court Fees (Amendment) Act, 1972, since the state does not have high court of its own.

The statement added that the bil is being placed as the union law and justice ministry on March 6 this year directed all the states to enact their own state acts on court fees as the Court Fees Act, 1870, is being proposed to be repealed by the central government.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein moved the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Bill 2023 in its amended form, which when passed will enable administration of taxation under GST in a better and efficient manner.

Mein, who is also the minister in-charge of finance, planning and investment, presented the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on social, economic, general and revenue sector for 2021-22.

After the House convened for the day it paid tributes to former ministers of the state Kardu Taipodia, Neelam Taram and Chow Tewa Mein who died in May this year.

Taipodia, who was member of the Gegong Apang cabinet, died on May 4 this year after a prolonged illness.

Taram who died on May 5 was a two-time home minister in Apang's cabinet and had also served as the Congress Legislatve Party leader, besides being the leader of opposition too.

Tewa Mein, who died on May 15, had served as the horticulture minister and later as the PHE and WS ministry. He was also the protem speaker of the Assembly several times.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the House in paying respect to the three leaders and announced that some of structures or institutions would be named after them keeping in view their contributions for the socio-economic development of the state.

The house later observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

