A minor girl committed suicide by consuming poison after a man allegedly uploaded a morphed video of her on social media, police said on Monday.The incident happened on August 15 at an inter-college located in Devaraniya police station area when students were celebrating Independence Day, they said.According to police, the students were recording video of the events when accused Shavez Rizvi 19 made a video of the minor girl, morphed it and later uploaded it on social media.Upset over the incident, the girl on August 31 consumed poison.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:50 IST
UP: Minor girl commits suicide after man posts her morphed video online
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A minor girl committed suicide by consuming poison after a man allegedly uploaded a morphed video of her on social media, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on August 15 at an inter-college located in Devaraniya police station area when students were celebrating Independence Day, they said.

According to police, the students were recording video of the events when accused Shavez Rizvi (19) made a video of the minor girl, morphed it and later uploaded it on social media.

Upset over the incident, the girl on August 31 consumed poison. She was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment on Sunday night, they said.

Activists of Hindu outfits protested over the incident and demanded authorities to lodge an FIR. Following this, a case was registered in the matter. On August 29, an FIR was registered against Rizvi under the IPC sections 394 (causing hurt) and 500 (defamation) and sections of the POCSO Act and the IT Act and he was arrested.

The IPC section for abetment to suicide was added to the FIR after the minor’s death, they said.

