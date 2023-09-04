Cyprus detains five Israelis after Briton files rape complaint
Police in Cyprus have detained five youths from Israel for questioning following a complaint of rape by a 20-year-old British woman, a police source said. She filed a complaint with police on Sunday evening. A district court issued eight-day remand orders against the Israelis, who are aged 19 and 20, the source said.
- Country:
- Cyprus
Police in Cyprus have detained five youths from Israel for questioning following a complaint of rape by a 20-year-old British woman, a police source said. The woman, in Cyprus on holiday, said she had been attacked at her hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa on Sept. 3, the source said. She filed a complaint with police on Sunday evening.
A district court issued eight-day remand orders against the Israelis, who are aged 19 and 20, the source said. Last year, Cyprus's Supreme Court acquitted a British woman who had been wrongfully convicted by a lower court of lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli men in July, 2019.
The individuals arrested in that case were released and never prosecuted. (Writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- British
- Israelis
- Israel
- Cyprus's Supreme Court
- Michele Kambas
- Ed Osmond
- Cyprus
- Ayia Napa
ALSO READ
Israelis killed in terror attack identified as father, son
Two Arab-Israelis murdered as wave of homicides continues
Israeli man moderately wounded by IDF fire in Samaria
Israeli non-profit drives agricultural cooperation in Chad
Two people seriously wounded in West Bank shooting - Israel ambulance service