Cyprus detains five Israelis after Briton files rape complaint

Police in Cyprus have detained five youths from Israel for questioning following a complaint of rape by a 20-year-old British woman, a police source said. The woman, in Cyprus on holiday, said she had been attacked at her hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa on Sept. 3, the source said. She filed a complaint with police on Sunday evening.

A district court issued eight-day remand orders against the Israelis, who are aged 19 and 20, the source said. Last year, Cyprus's Supreme Court acquitted a British woman who had been wrongfully convicted by a lower court of lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli men in July, 2019.

The individuals arrested in that case were released and never prosecuted. (Writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Ed Osmond)

