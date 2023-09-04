J-K: Kishtwar SSP reviews security measures ahead of Janmashtami

Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal on Monday reviewed security measures in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district ahead of the Janmashtami celebrations and directed officials to take action against people involved in anti-national activities.

He also directed police personnel to undertake cordon and search operations as well as area domination exercises in vulnerable areas of the district The SSP directed officers to be vigilant and ensure that no anti-national elements can disrupt peace in the district.

The officers at the meeting were told to actively gather actionable intelligence to thwart any malicious intentions of anti-national elements.

Poswal also called for adopting a public-centric approach to maintaining law and order.

