HC directs reclaiming land from private club in TN

Since the market value of the land is very high in Coonoor Town, the land is to be utilised for the welfare and benefit of the public at large by the government, the judge added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras high court on Monday directed authorities concerned to immediately reclaim 1.5 acres of land leased out to a private club in Nilgiris district for opening tennis and badminton courts. Justice S M Subramaniam dismissed the petition filed by Mount Pleasant Social Club, challenging an order of the revenue authorities to reclaim the land leased out to it in the year 1937.

The judge said the petitioner-club is now enjoying the valuable property in Coonoor and that its market value was very high. Such lands are to be utilised by the government for the benefit of common people.

Even if the sports activities are to be continued in the said land, the government can do so for the benefit of the common man. Regarding the government largess, the same cannot be granted for the benefit of private organisation or individuals, the judge added.

The court said in the present case, the District Collector, Commissioner of Land Administration and the government have considered the issues based on the documents and evidence and found that the petitioner-club has violated more than one condition imposed in the original grant. Thus, this court has to arrive at an inevitable conclusion that the petitioner is not entitled to continue in the government land, which is highly valuable as of now. Since the market value of the land is very high in Coonoor Town, the land is to be utilised for the welfare and benefit of the public at large by the government, the judge added.

