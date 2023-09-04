The probationers of Indian Corporate Law Service (2021 and 2022 Batch) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (September 4, 2023).

Addressing the Indian Corporate Law Service officers, the President said that they act as regulators of the corporate world. She added that they are also facilitators for the growth and development of business and industry in India. She highlighted that their job is extremely important as they have to ensure good corporate governance while encouraging and promoting the development of industry and entrepreneurship. She said that their actions would have a significant impact on the industrial and governance ecosystem of the country.

The President said that good corporate governance is of great relevance and significance today and it would be duty of Corporate Law Service officers to ensure that companies are managed in the best interests of shareholders and other stakeholders. She added that through efficient governance models, they must ensure that the corporate entities follow an ethical culture and respect the rights of stakeholders. She further said that effective corporate governance is also necessary for long-term sustainable growth and inclusive development of the country.

The President said that young and bright civil servants must work with a sense of responsibility towards the citizens of the country. She added that they must also imbibe a spirit of service towards the nation and its people. She urged them to remember that their commitment to the well-being of the fellow citizens should be unwavering. She said that they should uphold the principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability.

(With Inputs from PIB)