Ukraine says it has evidence that Russian drones hit Romania

Ukraine's top diplomat said on Monday that Kyiv had photographic evidence to show that Russian drones struck Romanian territory during an overnight air attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the comment to reporters after a press conference in Kyiv. Romania denied earlier on Monday that Russian drones had struck its territory overnight.

