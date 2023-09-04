Russia says it repels drone attack on power plant in Bryansk region
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:19 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has successfully thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on a thermal power plant in the southern region of Bryansk, local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday.
He said that no one was injured and the was no damage to the facilities. He also said that another drone crashed in a field.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Alexander Bogomaz
- Russia
- Bryansk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia destroys Ukrainian drones in Moscow region, flights disrupted
Russia's defence ministry: Ukrainian drone jammed over Moscow region
Russia's defence ministry: Ukrainian drone downed over Moscow region
Russia says it destroys Ukrainian drones in Moscow region, nearly 50 flights disrupted
Two injured in Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region, nearly 50 flights disrupted