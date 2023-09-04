J-K LG felicitates Amarnath yatra stakeholders

Left Menu

They are a source of our strength and pride, he added.He said the selfless volunteers from across the country with soaring idealism, rooted in the age-old concept of Seva, were our silent workforce, who ensured the needs of devotees were taken care of.The collective and coordinated efforts for the successful conduct of Yatra are also the reflection of the aspirational Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday felicitated officers of civil administration, police, Army, Air force and other agencies including the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) for the successful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

At a felicitation ceremony held at Raj Bhawan Auditorium, Sinha expressed gratitude to all the officers and the service providers for making the holy pilgrimage memorable for the devotees.

"Amarnath Yatra is the symbol of our ancient cultural-spiritual heritage. Over the years, this annual pilgrimage has influenced the socio-economic life of Jammu Kashmir. It is also a reflection of the diversity, integrity and greatness of the eternal tradition of our cultural values,'' he said.

The officials of civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Air force, CAPF, NDRF, BRO, SDRF, medical staff and sanitation workers have worked with diligence, going beyond their call of duty, Sinha said.

Various stakeholders including ponywallahs, pithuwallahs, health care professionals, social organisations, volunteers, workforce and the media fraternity also made commendable contributions to the smooth conduct of the yatra, he said.

"The successful conduct of Yatra signifies the pursuit of excellence and extraordinary accomplishments by team J-K,'' Sinha said.

"In today's felicitation, we have honoured not only a set of team leaders but also the entire community, group of service providers, and workers, who effectively handled every challenge. They are a source of our strength and pride," he added.

He said the selfless volunteers from across the country with soaring idealism, rooted in the age-old concept of Seva, were our silent workforce, who ensured the needs of devotees were taken care of.

"The collective and coordinated efforts for the successful conduct of Yatra are also the reflection of the aspirational Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

