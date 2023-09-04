Sambhaji Bhide's supporters booked for holding public event in Pune without police permission

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-09-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 23:45 IST
A case was registered against some supporters of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly holding a public programme in Pune without permission from the police, an official said on Monday.

The programme was held in Kolwadi in Manjari area here on Saturday and was attended by Bhide, the official said.

A case under the Bombay Police Act has been registered against Bhide's supporters, including organisers of the event, for violating prohibitory orders, the Lonikhand police station official said.

Bhide had stirred a controversy recently over his objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and some other renowned figures, after which cases were registered against him in Amravati and other parts of the state.

