Left Menu

Heroin worth over Rs 16 lakh recovered from Mizoram village near Myanmar border

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the state excise department recovered 23.9 gram of heroin at Zote village in Champhai district on Monday, the paramilitary force said.No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-09-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 13:21 IST
Heroin worth over Rs 16 lakh recovered from Mizoram village near Myanmar border
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth Rs 16.73 lakh was seized from a Mizoram village close to the Myanmar border, an official statement said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the state excise department recovered 23.9 gram of heroin at Zote village in Champhai district on Monday, the paramilitary force said.

No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure. The recovered heroin, which was concealed in two soap cases, was handed over to the excise and narcotics department, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023