ED summons TMC MP Nussrat Jahan for questioning next week

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:51 IST
ED summons TMC MP Nussrat Jahan for questioning next week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC MP and actor Nussrat Jahan for questioning next week in Kolkata in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town on the eastern fringes of the city, official sources said on Tuesday.

Jahan has been asked to depose before the central agency on September 12 here and it is expected that the agency will record her statement.

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

Jahan, 33, had held a press conference and denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice saying she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

