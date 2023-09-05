Left Menu

Man held for hoax call about ‘bomb blast’ in Mumbai’s Kamathipura

A man was arrested on Tuesday for calling the Mumbai police control room, falsely claiming that there would be a bomb blast at Kamathipura, an official said. Around 11 pm on Monday, a person called the control room and said there would be a bomb blast on the 12th lane of Kamathipura in south Mumbai, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:01 IST
Man held for hoax call about ‘bomb blast’ in Mumbai’s Kamathipura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Tuesday for calling the Mumbai police control room, falsely claiming that there would be a “bomb blast” at Kamathipura, an official said. Around 11 pm on Monday, a person called the control room and said there would be a bomb blast on the 12th lane of Kamathipura in south Mumbai, the official said. The police pressed into service its Bombay Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squad and vacated the buildings on the lane, the official said. After an extensive search, the police found nothing suspicious in the area and declared the call a hoax, the official said.

Meanwhile, a team from Nagpada police station tried to track the number used to make the hoax call, but it was unreachable. The police then used “technical” evidence to trace the caller and arrested him in the early hours of Tuesday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023