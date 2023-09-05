Left Menu

Decision to reserve one MLA seat from Puroik community under process: Arunachal minister

The minister informed that the department has kept a fund provision of Rs 10 lakh under livelihood generation activities during the current fiscal for enumeration and compilation of latest population of Puroik community through deputy commissioners of six inhabited districts.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:14 IST
Decision to reserve one MLA seat from Puroik community under process: Arunachal minister
  • Country:
  • India

The matter of reserving one MLA seat and two zila parishad members (ZPMs) from the Puroik community in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the directive of the high court in 2015, is under process, Social Justice & Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Minister Alo Libang told the assembly on Tuesday. In response to a written question by Congress legislator Nabam Tuki, the minister said there is no demand from the Puroik community for granting a separate tribe status and it is a sub-tribe of the Nyshi.

Puroik, earlier known as 'Sulung' (slave), with an estimated population of 8,977 as per 2017 data, is mainly found in East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Papum Pare districts. The minister informed that the department has kept a fund provision of Rs 10 lakh under livelihood generation activities during the current fiscal for enumeration and compilation of latest population of Puroik community through deputy commissioners of six inhabited districts. After the cabinet approval in 2017, the state government had constituted the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board (APWB) and since then an amount of Rs 769 lakh was sanctioned to it to undertake various welfare projects for the community, Libang said. Bopai Puroik is the first from the community to be appointed as an extra assistant commissioner (EAC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023