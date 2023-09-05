'Delhi is open', part of NDMC area to have restrictions during G20 Summit: Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC. The police, in different posts on microblogging site X, said all the essential services such as milk booths and hospitals will remain functional in the New Delhi area.

''Whole Delhi is open. Just a small part of NDMC will have restrictions... It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of NDMC area. Don't believe in rumours,'' the Delhi Police said. The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here. In another post, the police said even though commercial activities remain banned between September 8 to 10, all the essential services such as milk booths, medical shops, hospitals and other services under the essential category will remain functional in the New Delhi area.

All online delivery services, except medicines, will remain shut in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

''Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed,'' Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said on Monday. Valid permissions granted for essential services will be ''honoured'', he added.

