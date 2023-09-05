Left Menu

Woman commits suicide with two children due to domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two children by jumping into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city, police said on Tuesday.

Mamta Patel jumped into a well with her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son in the Tulsinagar area on Monday evening, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lokesh Singh said. The three bodies were fished out around 10 pm, he said. A preliminary probe has revealed that the victim had frequent quarrels with her husband who was an alcoholic, the official said.

The police are interrogating the woman’s family members to ascertain the exact cause behind her extreme step, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

