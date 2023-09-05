Left Menu

Odisha: Paradip Port engineer sacked for submitting fake caste certificate

A superintending engineer of Paradip Port in Odisha has been dismissed from service for allegedly getting the job by submitting a fake caste certificate, officials said on Tuesday.The action was taken against Pramod Kumar Bindhani on the basis of a report of the State Level Scrutiny Committee SLSC, which was constituted to probe the matter, they said.

The action was taken against Pramod Kumar Bindhani on the basis of a report of the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC), which was constituted to probe the matter, they said. According to the report, Bindhani had joined the Paradip Port as an assistant engineer in September 1991 by submitting a fake ST caste certificate. He was later promoted to executive engineer in 2002 availing ST reservation and then superintending engineer in 2006.

During the investigation, the SLSC found that Bindhani belongs to OBC/SEBC category, and not ST as he had mentioned to avail the job and other promotional benefits.

In 2021, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe had directed the Paradip Port authorities to conduct a probe to ascertain the veracity of Bindhani's caste certificate. The matter was then pending with the SLSC following an order of the Orissa High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

