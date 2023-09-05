2 run over by vehicle after e-rickshaw overturns in north Delhi

Two men travelling in an e-rickshaw, including its driver, have died in north Delhi's Burari after it overturned and they were run over by a vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

Two others were injured in the incident, they said. Police were informed on Monday night that an e-rickshaw had overturned at Pushta Road in which one person died on the spot and three others got injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where one died during treatment, the DCP said, adding the victims were returning from catering work in Jahangirpuri.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the e-rickshaw overturned, following which its occupants fell on the road. They were run over by a vehicle, possibly a dumper, police said. According to the police, some people saw a speeding vehicle run over the victims. It is still being established how the accident occurred. The accident took place at Pushta Road (Baba Colony to Peeli Kothi). The PCR van and local staff rushed the injured to the hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev (45), the e-rickshaw driver and a resident of Swaroop Nagar, and Amar Singh (36), a resident of Nathupura, Kalsi said.

An unidentified woman and Pappu (45), a resident of Nathupura, were injured in the accident and they are in a critical condition, he said.

A case under the IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered, the DCP said. Amar used to work as a caterer. There was debris lying on the road due to which the rickshaw overturned and the incident took place, his younger brother said. Sanjeev's son Shubham said, ''When we reached the spot, we saw a lot of blood there. My father used to drive an e-rickshaw and was going to drop the passengers off at their homes. It is a very unfortunate incident in which we lost him. The accident took place due to debris.'' Annu Singh (35), Sanjeev's neighbour, said they had sent the body to his native place in Bihar. ''The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Monday and the family members were informed around 2 am. The three had android phones and police could not open those mobiles due to the password. However, one of them had a keypad phone. The police made a call to the village from where they got to know about the identity of the victim." ''Sanjeev's relatives in the village later informed his family in Delhi, following which everyone got to know about the incident. He was the sole breadwinner for his family. We want the government to give some financial support to his family," Singh said.

Sanjeev is survived by his wife and three kids, he said.

