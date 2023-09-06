Gunshots fired at Germany's Wuppertal central station, search for perpetrators - FOCUS
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-09-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 00:27 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Shots have been fired at Wuppertal's main train station in Germany triggering a large-scale police operation on Tuesday evening, according to German publication FOCUS online.
One of the alleged shooters was arrested and was being questioned, with a search for second and third parties involved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
