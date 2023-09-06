Left Menu

Ukraine ground forces commander: situation remains difficult along eastern front

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-09-2023
Ukraine ground forces commander: situation remains difficult along eastern front
  • Ukraine

The situation along the eastern frontline remains difficult and the main task for Ukraine's troops is to ensure reliable defence and prevent the loss of strongholds, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said on Wednesday.

"The enemy does not abandon his plans to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the ground forces cited Syrskyi as saying on the Telegram messaging app.

"Our main task is to ensure reliable defence, to prevent the loss of our strongholds and positions in the Kupiansk and Lymansk directions, as well as to successfully move forward and reach the designated lines in the Bakhmut direction."

