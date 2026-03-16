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Russia Fines Telegram Amidst Content Struggle

Russia has penalized Telegram with a 35 million rouble fine for not removing banned content. The app, popular in Russia, is accused of facilitating illegal and extremist materials. Telegram disputes these allegations and claims Russia is attempting to push users toward a state-run app, MAX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:56 IST
Russia Fines Telegram Amidst Content Struggle
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has levied a 35 million rouble fine on the Telegram messaging app for its failure to remove prohibited content, according to a report from Russia's Interfax news agency released on Monday.

Telegram, one of Russia's most popular messaging platforms, has been repeatedly accused by authorities of serving as a conduit for illegal and extremist content.

In response, Telegram has denied these accusations and instead argued that Russia aims to undermine its services to coerce users into adopting a government-backed app called MAX.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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