Russia Fines Telegram Amidst Content Struggle

Russia has levied a 35 million rouble fine on the Telegram messaging app for its failure to remove prohibited content, according to a report from Russia's Interfax news agency released on Monday.

Telegram, one of Russia's most popular messaging platforms, has been repeatedly accused by authorities of serving as a conduit for illegal and extremist content.

In response, Telegram has denied these accusations and instead argued that Russia aims to undermine its services to coerce users into adopting a government-backed app called MAX.

(With inputs from agencies.)