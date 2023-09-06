Left Menu

2 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:48 IST
2 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

While the body of one terrorist was recovered along with war-like stores, the search operation for another is going on, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

He said the two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC towards the Indian side on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mandi sub-sector of Poonch.

''A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and police immediately to intercept the terrorists. Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient was utilised by terrorists to bring down a heavy volume of fire on the troops,'' the PRO said, adding both the terrorists were eliminated on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

