Two girl students of college in Nalgonda die by suicide; police probing possible blackmail

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:01 IST
Two girl students of a degree college in Nalgonda district of Telangana, who allegedly attempted suicide, died at a hospital while undergoing treatment, police said on Wednesday.

The two girls, both friends and aged 19, allegedly consumed poison at a park in Nalgonda town on Tuesday and were found unconscious by some local residents.

They were shifted to a hospital, but both of them subsequently died in the early hours of Wednesday while undergoing treatment, police said. Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the exact reasons for their decision to end their lives was being verified. Some data from their phones was found deleted and the phones were sent to a forensic lab, police said.

Asked about the reports in a section of media that someone was harassing and blackmailing them by uploading their morphed photos on social media, the official said nothing of that sort has been brought to their notice so far.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, police added.

