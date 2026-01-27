Monday was a historic day when EU leaders participated in India's Republic Day celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:38 IST
Monday was a historic day when EU leaders participated in India's Republic Day celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India-EU cooperation is a partnership for global good: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India-EU FTA is a new blueprint for common prosperity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India-EU FTA will help increase cooperation in maritime sector and cybersecurity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi, we can count on you to help create conditions for peace in Ukraine through dialogue, diplomacy: European Council President Costa.
There is turmoil in global environment; India-EU will provide stability to world order: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.