Valencia Sets Sail as New Mediterranean Hub for SailGP Championship
SailGP has announced Valencia as its new Mediterranean venue from 2026 under a three-year agreement. The city, with a rich maritime heritage, will host high-speed catamaran races, replacing the Andalucia-Cadiz location. SailGP is renowned for its nation-vs-nation format, cutting-edge boats, and emphasis on sustainability through its Impact League.
SailGP, the elite high-speed sailing spectacle, is charting a new course to Valencia for its Mediterranean debut in 2026. The Spanish city has been confirmed as a venue on a three-year contract, with the inaugural race scheduled for September 5-6, 2026.
The shift from Andalucia-Cadiz to Valencia marks an exciting chapter for SailGP, tapping into the city's vibrant maritime history and world-class race conditions. 'Los Gallos' team driver Diego Botín hailed the move, praising Valencia's premier sailing conditions.
SailGP's unique format features nation-vs-nation races using foiling catamarans that reach speeds over 60 mph. Launched by tech mogul Larry Ellison and sailing legend Russell Coutts, it combines thrilling sportsmanship with a commitment to sustainability through its Impact League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
To the Premier League? Wrexham climbs into Championship playoff spot after dramatic win
Young Talent Dominates at National Billiards Championships
RSPB Triumphs at 60th National Cross Country Championships
Kickboxing Championship Empowers Women Athletes in the North Zone
Emotional Victory: Sourav Kothari's Inspiring Triumph at National Billiards Championships