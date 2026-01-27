Left Menu

Valencia Sets Sail as New Mediterranean Hub for SailGP Championship

SailGP has announced Valencia as its new Mediterranean venue from 2026 under a three-year agreement. The city, with a rich maritime heritage, will host high-speed catamaran races, replacing the Andalucia-Cadiz location. SailGP is renowned for its nation-vs-nation format, cutting-edge boats, and emphasis on sustainability through its Impact League.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SailGP, the elite high-speed sailing spectacle, is charting a new course to Valencia for its Mediterranean debut in 2026. The Spanish city has been confirmed as a venue on a three-year contract, with the inaugural race scheduled for September 5-6, 2026.

The shift from Andalucia-Cadiz to Valencia marks an exciting chapter for SailGP, tapping into the city's vibrant maritime history and world-class race conditions. 'Los Gallos' team driver Diego Botín hailed the move, praising Valencia's premier sailing conditions.

SailGP's unique format features nation-vs-nation races using foiling catamarans that reach speeds over 60 mph. Launched by tech mogul Larry Ellison and sailing legend Russell Coutts, it combines thrilling sportsmanship with a commitment to sustainability through its Impact League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

