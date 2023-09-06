UAW plans to make contract counteroffer to Ford - source
The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday plans to make a labor contract counterproposal on economic issues to Ford Motor, a source told Reuters.
Ford said last week it had offered a 9% wage increase through 2027, much less than the 46% wage hike being sought by the union. The UAW expects to receive a proposal from General Motors on Thursday, added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
