Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 05:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 05:11 IST
Russia denounced as "indicator of inhumanity" on Wednesday a U.S. plan to provide Ukraine with arms containing depleted uranium.
"The administration's decision to supply weapons with depleted uranium is an indicator of inhumanity," Russia's embassy in Washington said on Telegram.
"Clearly, with its idea of inflicting a 'strategic defeat', Washington is prepared to fight not only to the last Ukrainian but also to do away with entire generations."
