Left Menu

Australian police try to persuade an alleged gunman to surrender after a man was shot dead

PTI | Perth | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:49 IST
Australian police try to persuade an alleged gunman to surrender after a man was shot dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Police said they were trying to persuade an alleged a gunman to surrender after a man was shot dead Thursday in a Western Australia state wheatbelt town.

The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man at a grain silo in Kellerberrin around 8.40 am Thursday before fleeing the area, the Western Australia Police Force said in a statement.

Police issued an active shooter alert soon after, warning members of the public to remain indoors as officers searched for the alleged shooter.

He was believed to be on foot, armed and dressed in camouflage clothing north of Kellerberrin, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of the state capital, Perth.

Police found him at a rural property several hours later.

“We are attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution, however; the situation is still unfolding,” a police statement said.

“Residents in the area are advised to remain alert,” police added.

Annamaria Lucente, manager at Kellerberrin Hotel Motel, said the close-knit town of about 950 people remained locked down.

''The whole town is in shock,” Lucente said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023