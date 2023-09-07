Kremlin says it remains security guarantor in Caucasus

Russia continues to fulfil its role as a guarantor of security in the Caucasus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday after Armenia said Azerbaijan was concentrating forces near the border between the two countries.

Peskov told reporters the fact that Armenia plans to hold a military exercise with the United States next week does not help stabilise the situation.

