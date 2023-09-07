Left Menu

Mashatile to brief NCOP members on plans for municipalities, tackling crime

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will today brief members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on a range of issues related to government efforts to implement rapid response interventions in municipalities and plans to tackle crime. 

“As part of his delegated responsibilities, Deputy President Mashatile has been leading the implementation of rapid response interventions on service delivery, trouble-shooting service delivery hotspots, and monitoring the implementation of the District Development Model, which is an integrated planning model that government has adopted to fast-tracking service delivery,” said the Presidency in a statement.  

Following the successful National Dialogue on Coalitions convened by the Deputy President, which took place in August at the University of the Western Cape, he will also brief members of the NCOP on emerging proposals aimed at stabilising coalitions within municipalities.

“In light of the persisting levels of violent crime in the country, Deputy President Mashatile will apprise members on government’s rapid response plans to tackle crime.”

He is also expected to update members of the NCOP on the country’s commitment and continued efforts to play a key role in the realisation of peace and stability in the region and the continent. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

