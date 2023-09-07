Left Menu

Truck rams into pickup van in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 13 pilgrims injured

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:03 IST
Truck rams into pickup van in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 13 pilgrims injured
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen pilgrims, including six women, were injured on Thursday when a truck collided with their pickup van on the Karnal-Meerut Highway in the Budhana area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Sixteen pilgrims were on their way to Shamli from Bulandshahr in a pickup van for a religious function when the accident occurred near the Sathedi village.

Budhana SHO Brijesh Kumar Sharma said the injured have been admitted to different hospitals. The condition of three injured pilgrims are said to be serious.

The truck driver escaped with his vehicle after the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023