Ukraine tycoon Kolomoisky is suspect in second criminal case - lawmaker
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency is treating tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky as a suspect in a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of funds from lender Privatbank, a lawmaker said on Thursday.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app that Kolomoisky had been formally served a notice of suspicion. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau Of Ukraine said in a statement that it had identified six people as suspects in a case into embezzlement at Privatbank.
Kolomoisky or his lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
