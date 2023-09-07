G20 Summit: Delhi LG inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday went on a final round of inspection of Rajghat, Pragati Maidan and other places to take stock of preparations for the mega event.

Delhi is all decked up and set to welcome the dignitaries and delegates for the G20 Summit, Saxena said during the inspection.

The summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

While inspecting Rajghat, the lieutenant governor (LG) directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements should be ensured, according to officials. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officers.

During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

The LG also inspected the summit's venue Bharat Mandapam to ensure everything was in order, officials said.

The LG accompanied with senior officers took a mini bus around the city, inspecting summit-related preparations, they said. He also inspected control rooms of Delhi Police and the Disaster Management Cell of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), they said.

Last week, the LG had told PTI that all preparations for the summit had been completed and final touches were being given.

The Delhi Police commissioner briefed Saxena about the security preparedness and the control room where live visuals from more than 5,000 CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the city will be received.

Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring in different shifts, the digital information being beamed into the control room round the clock.

The control room is getting district-wise visuals and a special command room has been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor the minutest of developments in the city and its roads.

He also inspected the control room of the NDMC Disaster Management Cell which is manned by senior officers and around 30 personnel who are working round the clock to immediately address complaints such as water leakage, damage of pavements, replacement of damaged branches and flower pots.

The LG in the past 65 days went on 59 inspection visits across the city, reviewing G20 Summit-related preparations and it was his final visit today, officials said.

He ''minutely'' inspected the areas around Raj Ghat, Dilli Gate, ITPO (the venue of the summit), Bhairon Marg, Shershah Road – Delhi High Court, India Gate, Akbar Road, Lok Kalyan Marg, roundabout near Hotel Samrat and Ashoka Hotel, Kautaliya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan bust stop and Metro station, Vighanharta Sculpture, T3 crossing of Dwarka, Northern Access Road towards Aero City, Aero City hotels, T3 VIP lounge, Ulan Battar Marg and the inside of Air Force Station Technical Area Palam, they said.

The LG's observations of the last minute works were noted by the officers of PWD, NDMC, MCD, DDA, and other departments and agencies for further fine-tuning, they said.

The LG laid special emphasis on keeping areas around the IGI Airport dust free and replace dried plants and flowers with fresh ones in VIP areas, officials said.

Extensive preparations right from sprucing up civic infrastructure to security were undertaken for the mega event which is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

