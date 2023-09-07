U.S., South Korea, Japan agree to accelerate missile tracking cooperation
Defence chiefs from the U.S., South Korea and Japan on Thursday jointly condemned North Korea's recent test of missiles and agreed to accelerate missile tracking cooperation, South Korea's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.
The ministers from three countries also agreed to hold training in the near future as part of defence measures against Pyongyang's nuclear threats.
